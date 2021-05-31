ANZ forecasts for oil prices ahead of Monday and Tuesday's OPEC+ meetings

Cartel meetings are on 31 May 2021 and 1 June: Oil - On the agenda Monday and Tuesday: OPEC, OPEC+ meetings



ANZ are expecting expect further drawdowns in global inventories ahead:





The outlook for road transportation fuels is improving strongly ahead of the northern hemisphere's summer driving season.

High vaccination rates have seen restrictions ease and mobility increase in the US and Europe.

In fact, gasoline demand has now exceeded 2019 levels in many areas.

This may be partly offset by weakness in Asia,which is suffering a wave of COVID-19.

This should offset concerns of additional Iranian oil hitting the market

We see demand outstripping supply in the order of 650kb/d and 950kb/d in Q3 and Q4 respectively. This includes 0.5mb/d increase in Iranian output.





OPEC is likely to take a cautious approach at (its) meeting.

We expect the scheduled increase of 840kb/d in July to be ratified. However,the group is unlikely to provide any guidance on output in August

Another 1mb/d of oil would certainly slow the current drain on inventories. This will ultimately limit the price rise

We maintain our year-end forecast of $75/bbl for Brent crude.







