ANZ have lopped 3 cents off AUD/USD fair value

ANZ on the Australian dollar from their week ahead outlook

Fair value 0.67

Next week:

A big week for data in Australia.

Q4 GDP numbers will be largely discounted because of bushfires, floods and COVID-19.

Another large trade surplus will reflect strength in commodity prices through January, though offset by a decline in travel.

Retail sales data are expected to continue a disappointing run, as confidence effects start to weigh on spending.

For the AUD, however, direction will be dictated by what happens offshore rather than marginal weakness in domestic data, particularly as 40bp of rate cuts are already priced in.







Bolding mine, ANZ noting downside pressure for the AUD from the virus outbreak transmission rates







