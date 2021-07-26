ANZ highlight positive signs for oil demand

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A few snippets from ANZ remarks on oil demand:

  • signs demand is holding up despite the rampant Delta variant
  • officials from well-vaccinated countries reluctant to reinstate harsh lockdown measures, the risk of demand growth faltering is diminishing
  • gasoline demand in several major regions has returned to pre-pandemic levels amid rising road traffic data
  • the jet fuel market is showing signs of improvement
And on supply:
  • Despite OPEC agreeing to increase production recently, a lack of growth from other producers such as the US shale oil industry suggests the market won't be awash with crude in the medium term
