ANZ look for EUR/USD to 1.04

ANZ on the euro

has reached our pre-coronavirus Q1 target of 1.08 vs USD.

Severely limited reflationary policy room leaves the risks to the single currency skewed to the downside.

A re-test of the post-crisis lows at 1.04 is expected.

More:

We have downgraded our 2020 GDP forecasts for the euro area

COVID-19 related disruption will delay the anticipated recovery in global trade and Europe's manufacturing sector

Beyond the immediate concern around COVID-19 and more recently the outbreak in Italy, Europe faces structural challenges. Meeting ambitious climate change targets, digitalisation, aging demographics and changing trade patterns are major challenges.

