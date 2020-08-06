ANZ maintain higher gold price outlook

Brief comments from ANZ on gold

Gold prices extended recent gains amid strong investor demand.

The prospect of further stimulus to combat the pandemic's economic fallout is bolstering sentiment; while increased geopolitical tensions have supported safe haven demand.

The collapse in real yields continues to bolster investor appetite for the precious metal.

The real yields on 10y US Treasuries have collapsed



Nothing new here of course, but a useful reminder.





And more than that, yields are a key to watch for the gold outlook, should they rise or show reasons to rise that will be a factor reducing the demand for gold. not yet though.







