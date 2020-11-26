ANZ maintain their 12-month target for gold, higher at $US 2,100/oz

prospects of an imminent coronavirus vaccine, the likelihood of a strong global recovery and a rally in risk assets continues to improve ... could take some shine off from gold’s haven appeal, we don’t think it will scuttle gold’s current rise.

in the bull market of 2002–07, when the S&P 500 index rallied more than 75pts, gold surged 125% to USD750/oz.

Our gold valuation model suggests current prices are undervalued, while comparisons with copper and oil confirm this.