ANZ oil strategy - expect prices to rise

A snippet from ANZ's latest on oil,

replacement of Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister, Khalid Al-Falih, with Prince Abdulaziz al Salman ... We don't see the move as a prelude to significant change

As OPEC and its allied producers (such as Russia) meet in Abu Dhabi, they face unprecedented uncertainty.

… tension between the US and Iran/Venezuela continues to impact the market.

trade tensions are now also weighing on manufacturing activity

Global vehicle sales, a key determinant of gasoline demand are on track to fall 6% in 2019

PMIs remain weak across the world

We have subsequently reduced our forecast oil demand growth to 1mb/d this year (from 1.2mb/d)

Even so, we see sizeable stock drawdowns in Q4. With crude oil well below Saudi Arabia's target of USD80/bbl, we feel they have no choice but to continue the current production cut agreement to help support current prices. However, the ability to push prices higher looks limited.





---

ANZ mention the meeting in Abu Dhabi today. Its a monitoring committee meeting bute yeah, there will be discussion of price, you can coutn on it.







