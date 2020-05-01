ANZ on AUD, NZD and USD - US treasuries remain the key safe haven asset

An item (from a much longer piece) re ANZ's monthly FX outlook of interest to AUD and NZD traders:

our forecasts still point to fairly broad USD support

The crisis showed us that despite the challenges facing the US, the USD is the undisputed reserve currency

treasuries remain the key safe haven asset

ANZ Risk Appetite Index now pushing toward euphoria and May's seasonal patterns suggest further USD strength is due, so we think that current levels in the AUD, NZD and Asian currencies likely present a peak.

We look for some near-term modest weakness before losses accelerate later in the year.



(bolding is mine)





ANZ forecasts for the two in June and September are;

AUD 0.60 0.54

NZD 0.57 0.53

AUD/NZD 1.05 1.02