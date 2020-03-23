ANZ on Australia's fiscal response for coronavirus economic relief - material and unprecedented

ANZ on the Australian federal government's second fiscal tranche

  • We estimate it will deploy around $44bn to the accounts of SMEs, sole traders, airlines and low income households in the next months

ANZ note this adds to the AUD 21bn already announced

Says the amount is "material and unprecedented"



