ANZ on the gold fall - ''appears to have been a short lived bout of profit taking"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

I posted on UBS re gold a little earlier:

Just scanning a summary note from ANZ which has this on gold (brief comments):
  • geopolitical tensions, combined with a weaker USD helped propel gold back above US2,000/oz. 
  • Negotiations between the Democrats and the White House regarding a much needed economic relief package remain deadlocked, raising concerns that the economy will continue to regain any momentum. 
  • The precious metals had been under pressure, with a rise in bond yields sparking a selloff. That appears to have been a short lived bout of profit taking, with investor demand rebounding strongly.

A reminder once again the upper house of the US Congress is not even sitting, they are on holidays and not back until next month. There will (cannot) be a new package from Congress while the Senators are sunning themselves at the seaside. 

