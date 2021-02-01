ANZ on the woes facing the oil price

A biot of a recap note of the week past for oil via ANZ, serves as a good summary of the weights upon the price:

Stricter lockdowns

new restrictions in several countries

exacerbated by issues around the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines

Bottlenecks in the supply chain have seen countries scramble for any available serum. So much so that the European Union initiated an emergency plan to restrict exports from the region.

And:

The fragility of the market was highlighted by a surprise fourth-quarter loss for Chevron Corp, attributed to weak fuel demand hitting its refining business.





On the brighter side:

curbs on output by OPEC+, combined with constraint from the US shale industry should see inventories falling in H1 2021.

Oil is weaker again to open the new week:













Concerns over weak demand persist