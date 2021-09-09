ANZ on US oil - producers still trying to recover from Hurricane Ida

A snippet from analysis at ANZ, saying supply issues plague the market.

US production is struggling to recover from Hurricane Ida. After more than a week when the category 4 storm ripped through the area, 77% of Gulf of Mexico output remains shut, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

Extensive damage to infrastructure and power outages mean Ida has knocked off more supply after nine days than any other storm.

ANZ note elsewhere:

fears of supply disruptions in Libya ... A fresh wave of protests at key oil fields and ports could reduce production as much as 800kb/d, according to a Libyan official.

On the demand side, see this on the up, citing this:

Weekly toll data across Europe and Latin America shows traffic was mostly above levels seen in 2019.



