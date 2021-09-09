ANZ on US oil - producers still trying to recover from Hurricane Ida
A snippet from analysis at ANZ, saying supply issues plague the market.
- US production is struggling to recover from Hurricane Ida. After more than a week when the category 4 storm ripped through the area, 77% of Gulf of Mexico output remains shut, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.
- Extensive damage to infrastructure and power outages mean Ida has knocked off more supply after nine days than any other storm.
ANZ note elsewhere:
- fears of supply disruptions in Libya ... A fresh wave of protests at key oil fields and ports could reduce production as much as 800kb/d, according to a Libyan official.
On the demand side, see this on the up, citing this:
- Weekly toll data across Europe and Latin America shows traffic was mostly above levels seen in 2019.