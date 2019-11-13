ANZ on what could drive AUD/USD to 0.65 next year

ANZ say further easing from the Reserve Bank of Australia next year would send the Australian dollar lower

maybe to 0.65

ANZ say the RBA might ease even more to address spare capacity in the economy

"A decision to hold policy is likely to set the AUD on a path higher; while easing, amid a more stable global picture, would set Australia apart and is likely to have an outsized negative impact on the currency"





ANZ outline what to watch for the currency:

external - positives would be trade conflict cooling, improving confidence in global growth

local - consumer and business confidence (both unimpressive, response to the stimulus from both has been disappointing





With just 65% likelihood of one cut priced in over the next 12 months, we think the market is vulnerable to the RBA remaining dovish, and we continue to expect a new low in the AUD in early 2020













