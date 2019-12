ANZ say NZ's economic outlook is looking a little brighter, which along with RBNZ capital reforms likely to be less of a headwind should give the kiwi a boost

projects NZD/USD to 0.63 be the end of this year

also at 0.63 cents in late March & June 2020

ANZ previously had the NZD at 0.59 by the end of March nest year, 0.61 in June.





Last week ANZ revised their their RBnz forecast from 3 rate cuts next year to only one (in May 2020).