ANZ reiterate their higher gold price forecast - backdrop remains highly conducive

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Main points from ANZ on gold, keep their 12mth target at $2,300 projection:

  • ongoing concerns about the global economy
  • Fed reiterated its vow to use all tools available to it to support the US economy; including rates remaining near zero for the foreseeable future
  • Even though gold is up about 30% this year, we believe there is still plenty of upside left in this rally. 
  • The backdrop remains high conducive
  • unwavering support from central banks likely to see monetary easing policy remain in place for the foreseeable future
  • will keep bond yield low, raise inflation expectations and potentially keep the USD weak


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose