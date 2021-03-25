API reverses course and endorses US carbon tax

American Petroleum Institute endorses carbon pricing

The trade group for the oil and gas industry did something unthinkable a decade ago and endorsed a national carbon pricing scheme.

The move came in a meeting with Biden's team on Monday and appears to be a scheme to trade a carbon tax in order to maintain the current slate of light regulations that's allowed US companies to flare and vent methane at far-too-high rates.

In the last carbon pricing debate a decade ago, the API was dead against a carbon tax.

"The world has changed since Congress has had this debate," said API President and CEO Mike Sommers.

CNBC has more.

