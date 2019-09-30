Apparently US President Trump pushed the Australian PM to help discredit Mueller probe

Posting this for the LOLs really

The NY Times reports that Trump pushed the Australian prime minister during a recent call to help Attorney General Barr gather information for a Justice Department inquiry that Trump hopes will discredit the Mueller investigation





The NYT citing to two American officials.





I wonder if it went something like this …



"Hey Scatt! Gotta tell ya, I love Austria bigly! You have the best schnitzels and lederhosen! "











