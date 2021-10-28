Apple, Amazon highlight key earnings releases after the close
Starbucks will also release their earnings
The final two big cap mega stocks will release after the close when Apple and Amazon announce their quarterly earnings.
For Apple, analysts are expecting Q4 results to show:
- EPS of $1.24
- Revenues of $84.5 billion
- iPad $7.3 billion
- iPhone $41.5 billion
- Mac $9.2 billion
- Services $17.6 billion
- Q1 EPS guidance expected $1.88
- Q1 revenue guidance $119.7 billion
For Amazon, analysts are expecting Q3 results to show:
- EPS of $8.92
- Revenues $111.60B
- AWS is expected to have sales of $15.5 billion
- Online stores are expected $51.4 billion
- Subscription services $8.07 billion
- EPS guidance for Q4 is expected at $12.14
- Revenue guidance for Q4 is expected at $142.1B
Other companies scheduled to release after the close includes
- US Steel
- Starbucks (EPS $0.99 on revenues of $8.2 billion)
- Stryker (EPS $2.28 on revenues of $4.2 billion)
- Gilead
- Exxon Mobil
- Chevron
- Phillips 66