Apple, Amazon highlight key earnings releases after the close

The final two big cap mega stocks will release after the close when Apple and Amazon announce their quarterly earnings.





For Apple, analysts are expecting Q4 results to show:

EPS of $1.24



Revenues of $84.5 billion



iPad $7.3 billion



iPhone $41.5 billion



Mac $9.2 billion



Services $17.6 billion

Q1 EPS guidance expected $1.88



Q1 revenue guidance $119.7 billion







For Amazon, analysts are expecting Q3 results to show:

EPS of $8.92

Revenues $111.60B



AWS is expected to have sales of $15.5 billion

Online stores are expected $51.4 billion

Subscription services $8.07 billion



EPS guidance for Q4 is expected at $12.14

Revenue guidance for Q4 is expected at $142.1B

Other companies scheduled to release after the close includes



US Steel

Starbucks (EPS $0.99 on revenues of $8.2 billion)



Stryker (EPS $2.28 on revenues of $4.2 billion)

Gilead

Exxon Mobil



Chevron



Phillips 66



Tomorrow, is big oil day withAll scheduled to release their earnings before the open. Colgate-Palmolive will also announce.