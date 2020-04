AAPL increases share buyback program by $50B and hikes its dividend by 6%.

Apple Q2 EPS $2.55 vs. $2.26 estimate

Q2 revenue $58.3bn vs. $54.54bn estimate

Apple did not offer third quarter guidance.

iPhone sales dropped 6.5% vs. Q2 2019







Last year the buyback was jacked up by $75bn, this year by $50bn in comparison. So there is that.