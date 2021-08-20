Apple delays return to offices from October to January at the earliest due to surging COVID-19 cases

According to a memo sent to Apple employees yesterday





The company had previously targeted September as the initial date to get employees back to corporate offices before delaying that to October at the end of last month.





And now, amid delta variant concerns and a surge in US cases, they are pushing the re-opening timeline further to at least January. Apple also reportedly adds that it will confirm again on the above one month before employees are required to return to office.





If anything, just take this as an indicator of sentiment on risk and delta variant concerns at the moment. The market has certainly started paying attention to that in trading this week and the headline above just adds to the overall situation/outlook.