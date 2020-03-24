Apple expects stores to start reopening 1st half of April

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

To reopen stores on staggered basis

Apple who closed all US stores in the US on March 14, is out saying:
  • expects stores to start reopening 1st half of April
  • 3 open retail stores on staggered basis
they also said:
  • They extend remote work through at least April 5
  • Will evaluate work from home arrangements weekly
  • Remote work advice to be reevaluated based on location
Apple shares are currently trading up $17.31 or 7.72% at $241.68.

The president today has said that he would like the US to reopen by Easter Sunday on April 12.
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose