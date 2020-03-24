Apple expects stores to start reopening 1st half of April
To reopen stores on staggered basisApple who closed all US stores in the US on March 14, is out saying:
- expects stores to start reopening 1st half of April
- 3 open retail stores on staggered basis
they also said:
- They extend remote work through at least April 5
- Will evaluate work from home arrangements weekly
- Remote work advice to be reevaluated based on location
Apple shares are currently trading up $17.31 or 7.72% at $241.68.
The president today has said that he would like the US to reopen by Easter Sunday on April 12.