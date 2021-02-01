Apple is great at timing the bond market

Apple has timed the market well





Apple has launched a six-part $14B bond sale ranging from 5 to 30-years. The company doesn't need cash but when you can get it this cheap, you take it. The original plan was $12B but if you can get another $2B, why not?





Most of the money will work its way into buybacks.







The company first tapped the bond market in 2013 and most recently in 2019. A look at the sales shows a company with a knack for good timing.





Pricing guidance on Apple's 5-year notes is +32; so about 0.72%.







If it holds up, that would indicate a continued climb in yields, which would help to boost USD/JPY; all else equal.





