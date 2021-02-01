Apple is great at timing the bond market
Apple has timed the market well
Apple has launched a six-part $14B bond sale ranging from 5 to 30-years. The company doesn't need cash but when you can get it this cheap, you take it. The original plan was $12B but if you can get another $2B, why not?
Most of the money will work its way into buybacks.
The company first tapped the bond market in 2013 and most recently in 2019. A look at the sales shows a company with a knack for good timing.
Pricing guidance on Apple's 5-year notes is +32; so about 0.72%.
If it holds up, that would indicate a continued climb in yields, which would help to boost USD/JPY; all else equal.
Their foreign denominated bond sales have been in terms of the FX returns. In September
2016 they sold euro-denominated bonds with EUR/USD at 1.1270. The
currency rose to 1.25 two years later before falling back to those
levels in the past few months. Yields in Europe have continued to fall.
In Nov 2014,
Apple sold yankee bonds for the first time at EUR/USD 1.25 in what was a
well-timed sale in the FX market.