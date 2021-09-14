Apple new iPhone does not impress

Apple stock moves lower

The new iPhone 13 launch did not impress as a game changers, as a result, the price of Apple shares are getting hit. The shares are a$147.30, down $-2.25 or -1.3%.









The company also unveiled a new iPad and iPad mini. The Apple watch series 7 will be available later this fall.















The NASDAQ index has push lower with the index now down 56.11 points or -0.37% 15049.55. The index is on track for its fifth straight down day.







The S&P index is down -24.42 points or -0.55% at 4444.27.







The Dow industrial average is faring the worst with a decline of -281 points or -0.81% at 34588.





