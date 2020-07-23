Apple reportedly delays launch event for new 5G iPhone
This according to a New York Post articlethe New York Post is out with an article saying that "Apple is reportedly delaying a fall launch event for its next batch of iPhones to the later half of October".
Apple is now on track to releases 5G iPhone just-in-time for the holiday season. This according to Japanese Apple blog Mac Otakara.
Apple shares are down about $10.55 or 2.71% on the day to $378.50. It's high price reached $399.81 few days ago - just short of the magical $400 a share. Apple is expected to announce earnings on Thursday, July 30 after the close. That will be the same day that Amazon releases their earnings.