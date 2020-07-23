Apple reportedly delays launch event for new 5G iPhone

This according to a New York Post article





Apple is now on track to releases 5G iPhone just-in-time for the holiday season. This according to Japanese Apple blog Mac Otakara.



Apple shares are down about $10.55 or 2.71% on the day to $378.50. It's high price reached $399.81 few days ago - just short of the magical $400 a share. Apple is expected to announce earnings on Thursday, July 30 after the close. That will be the same day that Amazon releases their earnings.





the New York Post is out with an article saying that "Apple is reportedly delaying a fall launch event for its next batch of iPhones to the later half of October".