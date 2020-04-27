Apple reportedly pushes back mass production of its 2020 flagship iPhones

WSJ reports, citing people familiar with the changes









That said, Apple is still going ahead with plans to release four new iPhone models later in the year, according to the sources.





Typically, the company will ramp up mass production early in the summer around August before unveiling the phones in mid-September.







See here for global coronavirus case data

However, the sources say that while Apple will still build some of the new iPhones in July to September, mass production will slide back by about a month this time around.

The full report can be found here (may be gated).





The report says that Apple is delaying production of its flagship iPhones coming later this year by a month, as the coronavirus pandemic weakens global demand and also disrupts manufacturing activity across Asia.