Apple reports EPS earnings of $2.18 vs est. of $2.10

Revenues come in at $53.80B vs est of $53.40B

EPS $2.18 versus $2.10 estimate



revenues $53.8 billion versus $53.4 billion



iPhone revenue $25.99 billion versus estimate $26.54 billion



Apple sees fourth-quarter revenues $61 billion to $64 billion versus estimates of $61.04 billion

Services revenue $11.46 billion person estimate $11.88 billion



Apple closed the day at $208.78. It is currently trading in after-hours trading at $215.25 after the beat on the top and bottom lines and guidance for the next quarter higher.

