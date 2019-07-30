Apple reports EPS earnings of $2.18 vs est. of $2.10

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Revenues come in at $53.80B vs est of $53.40B

  • EPS $2.18 versus $2.10 estimate
  • revenues $53.8 billion versus $53.4 billion
  • iPhone revenue $25.99 billion versus estimate $26.54 billion
  • Apple sees fourth-quarter revenues $61 billion to $64 billion versus estimates of $61.04 billion
  • Services revenue $11.46 billion person estimate $11.88 billion
Apple closed the day at $208.78. It is currently trading in after-hours trading at $215.25 after the beat on the top and bottom lines and guidance for the next quarter higher. 
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose