Apple said to have reopened more than half of its retail stores in China
SCMP reports on the matter
The report indicates that 29 of 42 locations are opening, but most of these locations are still operating on shortened hours (some less than eight hours).
There still is no clear indication of when the remaining stores will reopen but this is a good start to get things back to normal I would say. That said, I don't expect foot traffic and demand for goods to return back to normal conditions any time soon.
It may take quite some time before fear and paranoia starts to settle down in China and most parts of Asia, so consumption activity and travel will be largely affected still.