Apple says that Tokyo stores will reopen starting from Wednesday

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Apple has been slowly reopening its stores in Japan since last week

The first two Apple stores that reopened in the country were in Fukuoka and Sakae on Tuesday last week but Tokyo will be a bigger hub to take note of in this case. The stores have been closed since the middle of March amid the coronavirus outbreak.
See here for global coronavirus case data

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose