Apple to reopen some of its Japan stores this week
Japan has largely eased state of emergency measures in the country since last week already
Japanese economy minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura, also mentioned that such measures are no longer needed anywhere in the country as they seek to lift the state of emergency on remaining prefectures - notably Tokyo and Hokkaido.
That should allow for more normal day-to-day activities in the country and will give businesses more confidence to start operating at a higher capacity.
This is welcome news for Apple - a key component of US stock market indices - in any case.