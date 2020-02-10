Important for iPhone production

Apples Foxconn has received approval to resume partial production in Shenzhen China.









ForexLive In other news from China Tesla announced today that they would resume production at their Shanghai plant. The news has sent Tesla's shares up as much as 9% but it currently is trading up 4.87% on the day

It is and sure what partial production really means. Earlier it was reported that 10% of the workers had returned to the plant in Shenzhen, but that it had not yet been allowed to restart production.