April US ISM services index 62.7 vs 64.1 expected

New orders 63.7 vs 67.2 prior

Prices paid 76.8 vs 74.0 prior (highest since at least 2008)



Employment 58.8 vs 57.2 prior

The market would have been leaning towards a higher number after the surprise jump in the Markit survey but instead orders are a bit soft and production fell by 6.7 pp.







Production 62.7 vs 69.4 prior



backlog of orders 55.7 vs 50.2 prior



new export orders 58.6 vs 55.5



imports 55.7 vs 50.7 prior



supplier deliveries 66.1 vs 61.0



inventory change 49.1 vs 54.0



inventory sentiment 46.8 vs 52.7 prior

The fall in inventories mirrors what we saw in the manufacturing index. Bottlenecks are increasingly weighing on activity and I think that's a big emerging story.

Comments in the report: