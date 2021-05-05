April US ISM services index 62.7 vs 64.1 expected
April ISM service sector data
- Prior was 63.7
- New orders 63.7 vs 67.2 prior
- Prices paid 76.8 vs 74.0 prior (highest since at least 2008)
- Employment 58.8 vs 57.2 prior
The market would have been leaning towards a higher number after the surprise jump in the Markit survey but instead orders are a bit soft and production fell by 6.7 pp.
More details:
- Production 62.7 vs 69.4 prior
- backlog of orders 55.7 vs 50.2 prior
- new export orders 58.6 vs 55.5
- imports 55.7 vs 50.7 prior
- supplier deliveries 66.1 vs 61.0
- inventory change 49.1 vs 54.0
- inventory sentiment 46.8 vs 52.7 prior
Comments in the report:
- "Restaurant capacity is increasing quickly as restrictions are removed. Consumers have pent-up demand; sales are increasing, and the labor pool is tight. Supply chain is challenged at every level as businesses across the U.S. ramp up." (Accommodation & Food Services)
- "Delays in container deliveries are now impacting our business." (Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting)
- "Consistent with the past year, labor continues to be the biggest issue we are facing. Finding and retaining labor - skilled and unskilled - is highly challenging and frustrating. As the challenges continue, we are not accepting all the work that we could if we had the labor." (Construction)
- "Higher volume of activity in anticipation of a reopening of the campus in the fall of 2021." (Educational Services)
- "Conditions are good for the market/industry. Continuing to trend under budget for operating expenses. Outlook is positive for the second quarter of 2021." (Finance & Insurance)
- "Elective surgeries coming back to pre-COVID-19 rates. Patient census continues to drop, as it does this time of year." (Health Care & Social Assistance)
- "Overall, there is pricing pressure for goods and services in the market." (Information)
- "Supply has been dwarfed by demand [and] ocean-transport logistics imbalances with ships and containers. North America parcel carriers swamped with volume-processing constraints, and highway carriers can't supply drivers, regardless of choked original equipment manufacturer [OEM] truck orders. Rail intermodal is only competitive among two dozen or so origins, to about as many destinations." (Professional, Scientific & Technical Services)
- "Business is generally upbeat. There is pent-up demand and resources, especially people. The pandemic, while not over, is subsiding in most places with the vaccines. Many people who were previously unable to think about relocating for jobs are now doing so. Other areas of the economy are opening up. Many medical treatments that were not critical and were put off are now being administered." (Public Administration)
- "Business levels are quite strong as we head into the spring construction season." (Real Estate, Rental & Leasing)
- "Business optimism is high. Orders are picking up, and there is a strong demand for capital investments." (Utilities)
- "Business is very robust, but logistics and supply cannot keep up." (Wholesale Trade)