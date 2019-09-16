Aramco said to be less optimistic on speed of output recovery
Bloomberg reports, citing a person with knowledge of the matterThe report says that Saudi Aramco officials are growing less optimistic about a rapid recovery in oil production following the attacks experienced over the weekend. The person cited said that the plant affected may take longer than previously thought to resume operations.
Just be aware that the company itself is scheduled to provide an update on the matter later today so we could get a better guesstimate on when we may see production normalise.
Oil is getting a bit of a push on the headline here with WTI back above $60 while Brent is inching up to $65.50 currently.