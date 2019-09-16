Aramco said to be less optimistic on speed of output recovery

Bloomberg reports, citing a person with knowledge of the matter





Just be aware that the company itself is scheduled to provide an update on the matter later today so we could get a better guesstimate on when we may see production normalise.







ForexLive

Oil is getting a bit of a push on the headline here with WTI back above $60 while Brent is inching up to $65.50 currently.

The report says that Saudi Aramco officials are growing less optimistic about a rapid recovery in oil production following the attacks experienced over the weekend. The person cited said that the plant affected may take longer than previously thought to resume operations.