Arizona case count rises to 3520 vs 3352 yesterday

- case count 3520 vs. 3352 yesterday
- 3.4% rise for the day
- ICU utilization is up to 91% from 90% yesterday
- number of deaths rise by 36 vs. 117 yesterday. Yesterday's death was at a record pace but may have been a catch up as the prior 2 days were near 0.
- Total number of cases 108,614
- Hospitalizations rise by 65 to a record 3421
Below is a chart of the ICU utilization. The move to the upside is getting closer and closer to full capacity