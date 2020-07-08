Arizona case count rises to 3520 vs 3352 yesterday

Rise of 3.4%

  • case count 3520 vs. 3352 yesterday
  • 3.4% rise for the day
  • ICU utilization is up to 91% from 90% yesterday
  • number of deaths rise by 36 vs. 117 yesterday. Yesterday's death was at a record pace but may have been a catch up as the prior 2 days were near 0.
  • Total number of cases 108,614
  • Hospitalizations rise by 65 to a record 3421
Below is a chart of the ICU utilization. The move to the upside is getting closer and closer to full capacity

Arizona ICU utilization rate is up to 91%
