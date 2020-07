Arizon coronavirus statistics

total cases to 107 vs. 1813 yesterday



deaths +104 vs. -1 yesterday



ICU usage 84% vs. 86% yesterday



hospitalizations fell by 62 to 2564 vs. -24 yesterday to 2626



Yesterday seemed to have some revisions to the numbers with -1 deaths reported. Overall, however, the data is getting better in what was a prior hotspot.





PS more people are wearing masks.