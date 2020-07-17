Arizona coronavirus cases 3910 vs. 3259

Arizona chronic cases, and higher on the day

  • ICU utilization and 90% vs. 89% yesterday
  • total cases 3910 vs. 3259 yesterday
  • death toll 91 vs. 58 yesterday
Meanwhile,.Dr Fauchi is on the news wires saying:
  • Science will come to our rescue, feels optimistic
  • Cautiously optimistic that US is on the road to getting coronavirus under control
  • One  promising vaccine will go into phase 3 trial at the end of the month
  • State and local leaders should be as forceful as possible in urging people to wear masks
Make wearing mask a habit rather than a novelty. 
