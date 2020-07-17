Arizona coronavirus cases 3910 vs. 3259
Arizona chronic cases, and higher on the day
- ICU utilization and 90% vs. 89% yesterday
- total cases 3910 vs. 3259 yesterday
- death toll 91 vs. 58 yesterday
Meanwhile,.Dr Fauchi is on the news wires saying:
- Science will come to our rescue, feels optimistic
- Cautiously optimistic that US is on the road to getting coronavirus under control
- One promising vaccine will go into phase 3 trial at the end of the month
- State and local leaders should be as forceful as possible in urging people to wear masks
Make wearing mask a habit rather than a novelty.