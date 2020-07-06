Arizona cases rise 3.4% vs 4.1% seven-day avg; positivity remains above 20%

The latest data from Arizona





The latest data shows 3352 new cases of coronavirus in Arizona compared to 3536 yesterday. That compares to the record 4877 on July 1.





There are some tentative signs that hard-hit Arizona has slowed growth of the virus but it's tough to compare because last Monday's numbers were skewed at just 625. The number of new PCR tests today was 13,459 and the positivity rate was around 24%. However ICU beds are at 89%, unchanged from a day earlier.







Total cases in the state have now broken 100,000.







In separate news, Miami-Dade is re-closing restaurants and gyms to contain the pandemic.

