Arizona cases up 1030 on the day

Hospitalizations fall.

Cases up 1030 on the day. That is the lowest since late June



deaths rise by 14



hospitalizations fall by 130 to 2107. This is down for the 12th consecutive day



total coronavirus deaths equal 3779 vs. 3765 on the previous day



total coronavirus cases 179,497 vs. 178,467 on the previous day

meanwhile over in the UK:

Cases rise by 938 vs. 744 the day before



Deaths rise by 9 vs. 8 to the day before

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The Arizona coronavirus statistics for the day. Like many places the numbers on Monday tend to be lower.