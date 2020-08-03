Arizona cases up 1030 on the day

Hospitalizations fall.

The Arizona coronavirus statistics for the day. Like many places the numbers on Monday tend to be lower.
  • Cases up 1030 on the day. That is the lowest since late June
  • deaths rise by 14
  • hospitalizations fall by 130 to 2107. This is down for the 12th consecutive day
  • total coronavirus deaths equal 3779 vs. 3765 on the previous day
  • total coronavirus cases 179,497 vs. 178,467 on the previous day
meanwhile over in the UK:
  • Cases rise by 938 vs. 744 the day before
  • Deaths rise by 9 vs. 8 to the day before
