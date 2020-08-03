Arizona cases up 1030 on the day
Hospitalizations fall.The Arizona coronavirus statistics for the day. Like many places the numbers on Monday tend to be lower.
- Cases up 1030 on the day. That is the lowest since late June
- deaths rise by 14
- hospitalizations fall by 130 to 2107. This is down for the 12th consecutive day
- total coronavirus deaths equal 3779 vs. 3765 on the previous day
- total coronavirus cases 179,497 vs. 178,467 on the previous day
meanwhile over in the UK:
- Cases rise by 938 vs. 744 the day before
- Deaths rise by 9 vs. 8 to the day before