Arizona coronavirus cases 3500 vs. 1559 yesterday

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Arizona coronavirus statistics for the day

Arizona is reporting a jump in coronavirus cases to 3500 from 1559 yesterday. Traditionally the Monday data tends to be lower due to the weekend. The numbers catch up on Tuesday.
  • Cases rise 2.4% vs. 1.1% yesterday
  • deaths 134 vs. 23 yesterday
  • ICU usage 85% vs. 87% yesterday
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose