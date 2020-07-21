Arizona coronavirus cases 3500 vs. 1559 yesterday

Arizona coronavirus statistics for the day

Cases rise 2.4% vs. 1.1% yesterday



deaths 134 vs. 23 yesterday



ICU usage 85% vs. 87% yesterday

Arizona is reporting a jump in coronavirus cases to 3500 from 1559 yesterday. Traditionally the Monday data tends to be lower due to the weekend. The numbers catch up on Tuesday.