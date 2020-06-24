Arizona coronavirus cases fall but % positive jump

These numbers are a mess

The problem in Arizona right now is that you often need to wait hours for a test and that then results can take a week.





Today the new cases are 1795 compared to yesterday's record 3591.





That might not be as good as it appears. Arizona reported on just 8662 tests yesterday, so the positivity rate is above 20%; which is very bad. Deaths also rose by 79 compared to 42 yesterday.





Mixed in with the testing data are serology tests, which are not always reliable and don't tell you anything about current infections.







Here is the dashboard:





Meanwhile, Houston-are officials say ICU units are at 97% of capacity.

