Arizona coronavirus cases rise 3056 vs 1795 yesterday

Arizona cases hit 63,030

The record was in Tuesday's report at 3591. The case increase is 5.1% vs 2.3% a day ago.







Tests were 10.9% positive compared to 10.7% yesterday. There are some testing backlogs in Arizona and it takes a full week to get the results in some places.







Here's the dashboard:





The tough part to measure here is that serontology tests are mixed in with PCR tests so that drags down the overall number.







Hospitalizations are 4406 and ICU beds are running out:



