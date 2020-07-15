Arizona coronavirus cases rise 3257 vs 4273 yesterday

Deaths 97 vs 92 yesterday

13,993 PCR tests vs 19,488 yesterday

Cases +2.5% vs +2.9% seven-day avg





The positivity rate was about 22% compared to just above 20% yesterday. The state has struggled to ramp up testing and that's going to make it tough to control the virus, especially with reports that it's often taking more than a week to get a test result back. Here's a report of a 26-day wait time to get test results back.





At the same time, cases have stopped rising so that indicates that re-closing, masks and social distancing are having some positive effects.

