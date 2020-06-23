Arizona coronavirus cases rise 3591 or 6.2% on the day

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The latest data from Arizona

  • Cases 58,179 vs 54,586 a day ago
  • Deaths up 42
  • 10.5% of tests positive vs 10.3% yesterday
These numbers are right from Arizona's public health official site.

There are also some Texas numbers circulating that show 3280 cases today but I'm skeptical of them. That would be a rise from 2622 a day earlier but below the record of 4430 on Friday.


