Arizona coronavirus cases rise 3428 vs 3056 yesterday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Arizona cases continue to climb

  • 5.4% vs 2.9% seven-day average
These numbers were updated via the Arizona Department of Health.

The positivity rate in Arizona is close to 20%.

Today's data
Arizona data
Yesterday's data
Arizona cases
 
