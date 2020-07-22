Arizona Coronavirus cases up 1926 vs. 3500

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Arizona coronavirus statistics

  • Arizona coronavirus cases up 1926 (up 1.3%) vs. 3500 yesterday (up 2.4%) 
  • Total cases up to 150,609
  • Death toll 56 vs. 134 yesterday. The total death toll equals 2974.
  • ICU utilization 86% from 85%

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose