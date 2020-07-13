Arizona coronavirus cases 1357 vs 2537 yesterday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Coronavirus data for Arizona released July 13, 2020:

  • Total cases 123,824 vs 122,467 yesterday
  • Reported cases were 3352 last Monday
  • New deaths 8 vs 86 yesterday
  • New PCR tests 6240 vs 12,170 yesterday
  • Cases up 1.1% vs 3.2% seven-day average
  • Hospitalizations -59 to 3373
The caveat here is that the state reported just 6240 tests, which is half of Saturday and a third of what we were seeing last week. The positivity rate is just above 20%, which is very high but not as bad as the 33% high from last week.

Overall, the headline is good but the details aren't great. Arizona badly needs to increase testing to get the pandemic under control. Many tests take more than a week to process, which means many infected people will be spending that week spreading it around.

There are good trends in hospitalizations and emergency room visits. That suggests the voluntary mask-wearing and social distancing are working.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose