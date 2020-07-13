Arizona coronavirus cases 1357 vs 2537 yesterday

Total cases 123,824 vs 122,467 yesterday

Reported cases were 3352 last Monday



New deaths 8 vs 86 yesterday

New PCR tests 6240 vs 12,170 yesterday

Cases up 1.1% vs 3.2% seven-day average

Hospitalizations -59 to 3373



The caveat here is that the state reported just 6240 tests, which is half of Saturday and a third of what we were seeing last week. The positivity rate is just above 20%, which is very high but not as bad as the 33% high from last week.





Overall, the headline is good but the details aren't great. Arizona badly needs to increase testing to get the pandemic under control. Many tests take more than a week to process, which means many infected people will be spending that week spreading it around.





There are good trends in hospitalizations and emergency room visits. That suggests the voluntary mask-wearing and social distancing are working.

