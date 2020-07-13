Arizona coronavirus cases 1357 vs 2537 yesterday

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
BOE's Bailey: We are seeing the economy back somewhat
-
ECB meeting coming up this week - quickie preview (spoiler, no change)
-
ANZ says RBNZ is keeping all options open - could send NZD lower
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.9965 (vs. Friday at 6.9943)
-
Preview of the Bank of Japan policy meeting this week - no change to policy expected