Arizona reports 2196 new coronavirus cases vs 2592 on Sunday

Cases slow in Arizona

Total cases rose to 54,586 from 52,390. Until yesterday, there were two days in a row of +3000 cases.

There appears to be a Monday effect in the data but there is some variance. Today's cases compared to 1013 reported last Monday.
