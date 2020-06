Drop in cases from Arizona

Arizona reported just 625 new cases today but the Arizona Dept of Health warns that the numbers aren't reliable:





The number of PCR tests reported were just 1524, so 625 new cases is a 41% positivity rate, although that's a bit deceiving because serontology tests are mixed in. I'd guess that's about 80 cases based on past trends, so that would bring it down to 35%, which is still insanely high.







What's equally concerning are widespread reports about extremely long lines to get a test in Arizona (at extreme temperatures) and not getting results for a week.