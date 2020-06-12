Arizona reports record 1,654 COVID-19 cases vs 1,412 yesterday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Arizona numbers are rapidly rising

The number of cases in Arizona have been rising quickly since late May. The previous record high was on June 5 at 1,579.

This chart isn't yet updated with today's cases but you get the idea:
Tests are also rising but the hit-rate in testing is close to 15%. Total cases have jumped 46% in a week in the state.

Risk trades were in a comeback but this headline has given that some pause. If the positives were to spike about 2000 it would be tough to ignore.

Hot states and countries are getting hit at the moment and one theory is that air conditioning is a factor.

