Arizona virus cases rise 2.5% vs. 7 day average of 2.8%

Arizona reports 58 new virus deaths

  • ICU utilization rate falls to 89% from 90% yesterday
  • new deaths of 58 vs. 97 yesterday. Total number of deaths 2492
  • number of new cases of 3259 vs. vs. 3257 yesterday.
  • Total number of cases rises to 134,613
  • cases rise 2.5% vs. 2.5% yesterday and the 7 day average of 2.8%
  • 13,307 PCR tests vs. 13,993 yesterday
  • positivity rate 14.3% vs. 22% yesterday
Personally, I quickly visited the Home Depot yesterday and they are requiring facemasks. The store was not overcrowded. Nearly everyone that I saw in the store was wearing a facemask. They also have a efficient online order and drive up procedure at my local stores in Arizona.  

With temperatures over the last week near/above 110° F, it naturally leads to people staying more inside (it is our "winter" months).  That - along with being headline news - should help to flatten the curve if people remain responsible.    

