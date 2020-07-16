Arizona virus cases rise 2.5% vs. 7 day average of 2.8%
Arizona reports 58 new virus deaths
- ICU utilization rate falls to 89% from 90% yesterday
- new deaths of 58 vs. 97 yesterday. Total number of deaths 2492
- number of new cases of 3259 vs. vs. 3257 yesterday.
- Total number of cases rises to 134,613
- cases rise 2.5% vs. 2.5% yesterday and the 7 day average of 2.8%
- 13,307 PCR tests vs. 13,993 yesterday
- positivity rate 14.3% vs. 22% yesterday
Personally, I quickly visited the Home Depot yesterday and they are requiring facemasks. The store was not overcrowded. Nearly everyone that I saw in the store was wearing a facemask. They also have a efficient online order and drive up procedure at my local stores in Arizona.
With temperatures over the last week near/above 110° F, it naturally leads to people staying more inside (it is our "winter" months). That - along with being headline news - should help to flatten the curve if people remain responsible.