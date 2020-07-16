Arizona virus cases rise 2.5% vs. 7 day average of 2.8%

Arizona reports 58 new virus deaths

ICU utilization rate falls to 89% from 90% yesterday



new deaths of 58 vs. 97 yesterday. Total number of deaths 2492



number of new cases of 3259 vs. vs. 3257 yesterday.



Total number of cases rises to 134,613



cases rise 2.5% vs. 2.5% yesterday and the 7 day average of 2.8%



13,307 PCR tests vs. 13,993 yesterday



positivity rate 14.3% vs. 22% yesterday



Personally, I quickly visited the Home Depot yesterday and they are requiring facemasks. The store was not overcrowded. Nearly everyone that I saw in the store was wearing a facemask. They also have a efficient online order and drive up procedure at my local stores in Arizona.







With temperatures over the last week near/above 110° F, it naturally leads to people staying more inside (it is our "winter" months). That - along with being headline news - should help to flatten the curve if people remain responsible.





