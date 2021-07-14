ARK's Cathie Wood sees deflation ahead, bond bubble, says don't be long oil
Stockpicker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest spoke on a webinar Tuesday *US time).
Despite the higher CPI released earlier in the US session Wood is not convinced on inflation:
- "I believe the bond market is in a bubble"
- "too many people are afraid of inflation" ... a "killer" for stock market valuations
- Any further rallies in oil prices will likely lead to a sharper sell-off in the future as demand withers and more consumers opt for electric vehicles ... "We would not be on the long side of oil"
Info comes via Reuters.