ARK's Cathie Wood sees deflation ahead, bond bubble, says don't be long oil

Stockpicker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest spoke on a webinar Tuesday *US time).

Despite the higher CPI released earlier in the US session Wood is not convinced on inflation:
  • "I believe the bond market is in a bubble"
  • "too many people are afraid of inflation" ... a "killer" for stock market valuations
  • Any further rallies in oil prices will likely lead to a sharper sell-off in the future as demand withers and more consumers opt for electric vehicles ... "We would not be on the long side of oil" 
Info comes via Reuters. 




